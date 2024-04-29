Cults Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates, Share New Single “Crybaby”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 29th, 2024 - 8:43 AM

Cults announces US headline summer tour, they are also scheduled to play at Lollapalooza this August 4.

Their headline tour begins on August 1, 2024. Presale begins at 12pm ET on Thursday, April 25. General tickets go on sale Friday April 26 at 12pm ET.

They also share a new single “Crybaby”. On “Crybaby,” right out of the gate, symphonic bells toll above a tribal beat laced with a dissonant guitar riff. Shaky tambourine gives way to a swooning horn section, and Madeline’s croon echoes with a lament, “Crybaby, you waste a lot of time it seems.” The track keeps in the tradition of Cults cinematic sound, with a breezy, infectious hook.

The band shares about the single, “‘Crybaby’ marks a new direction of exploration. We experimented with a lighter sound influenced by The Crystals, Joe Meek & Kraftwerk. A fun song but also a call out to both sides of codependency.”

Cults is an American indie rock band formed in New York in 2010. They have released five EPs and four studio albums so far. Their most recent release was Gilded Lily, an EP released in 2024. Cults has built a world anchored by four acclaimed albums and a distinct, mesmerizing sound.

CULTS TOUR DATES

* Supporting Vampire Weekend

8.1.24 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

8.2.24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

8.4.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

8.6.24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

8.7.24 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

8.9.24 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

8.10.24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

8.12.24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

8.13.24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

8.15.24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

8.16.24 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

8.17.24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

8.18.24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

8.20.24 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

8.21.24 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

8.22.24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Parish Room

8.24.24 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

8.25.24 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

8.26.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

8.28.24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

9.19.24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

9.20.24 – Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

9.21.24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheatre *

9.23.24 – Rochester Hills, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre *

9.24.24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

9.25.24 – Laval, QE @ Place Bell *

9.27.24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

9.28.24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts *

9.30.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.1.24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

10.2.24 – Charlottesville, VA @ Ting Pavillion *

10.4.24 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend

10.5.24 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

10.6.24 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

10.8.24 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion *

10.9.24 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheatre *

10.11.24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10.12.24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10.13.24 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

10.15.24 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

10.17.24 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

