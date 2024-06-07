The Jesus Lizard Live Debut Comeback Single “Hide & Seek” During First Show Since 2019

Home News Heather Mundinger June 7th, 2024 - 12:46 PM

In the intimate space of the Blue Room at Nashville’s Third Man Records, noise-rock legends The Jesus Lizard took the stage on Thursday for the first time since 2019. Not only are they back on the road, but have also introduced their first new music in over two decades. The band ripped through an impressive 20+ song setlist as reported by Stereogum.

The announcement had come swiftly and unexpectedly on Wednesday morning: Rack, their first album in 26 years, is set to release September 13. Along with this announcement, the band had dropped its opening track, “Hide & Seek.”

For those in attendance in Nashville Thursday, it was surely a night to remember. Watch the first live performance of “Hide & Seek” below.