Thom Yorke Shares Two New Tracks “Knife Edge” & “Prize Giving” From Upcoming Confidenza Film

April 22nd, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In January it was revealed that Thom Yorke composed the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film Confidenza, an adaptation of the Italian drama based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name. Today, XL Recordings announces that Yorke’Confidenza original soundtrack will be released digitally on April 26, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12.

Premiering today is the music visual for single “Knife Edge,” starring Elio Germano and Federica Rosellini. Featuring its sequence from the film re-cut by Confidenza editor Ael Dallier Vega and a b-side track titled “Prize Giving.” The score’s intro track “The Big City” was teased by Yorke in February within his playlist for The Smile’s BBC 6 Music Artist in Residence series.

Confidenza follows Yorke’s previous full-length score and original soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 Suspiria remake, Suspirium receiving a Grammy nomination for Best Song Written for Visual Media. Produced by Sam Petts-Davies, Confidenza sees Petts-Davies and Yorke working again with the London Contemporary Orchestra alongside a jazz ensemble which included Robert Stillman and fellow The Smile bandmate Tom Skinner.

