Thom Yorke Shares Two New Tracks “Knife Edge” & “Prize Giving” From Upcoming Confidenza Film

Cait Stoddard April 22nd, 2024 - 1:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

In January it was revealed that Thom Yorke composed the original score for Daniele Luchetti’s film Confidenza, an adaptation of the Italian drama based on Domenico Starnone’s novel of the same name. Today, XL Recordings announces that Yorke’s Confidenza original soundtrack will be released digitally on April 26, with vinyl and CD to follow on July 12.