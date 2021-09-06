Massive Attack Reveal Findings Of Climate Change Research Share Plans to Reduce The Music Industry’s Carbon Emission

Home News Jerry Morales September 6th, 2021 - 5:34 PM

According to Pitchfork, English electronic band Massive Attack have revealed their plans to reduce the music industry’s carbon emission after working with the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research to conduct a research study. The plan includes a report on how the band will alter their touring habits to limit carbon emissions by 2035.

The research study began in late 2019 with a goal of finding information on how to create a sustainable touring model that the music industry could resemble in order to combat climate change. Massive Attack will be leading the initiative by implementing six different modules that will lower carbon emissions in their upcoming 2022 tour. Band member Robert “3D” Del Naja has highlighted how the music industry must be willing to implement the model to ensure that a significant amount of carbon emission is able to be reduced.

“What matters now is implementation,” said Del Naja, in a press release. “The major promoters simply must do more—it can’t be left to artists to continually make these public appeals.”

A few of the touring model changes include eliminating the use of private jets and opting for electronic transportation altogether, the discontinuation of diesel generators at music festivals and standardizing music equipment, which allows all musical venues to shift towards a more environmentally-friendly system. These changes are in part of the larger initiative of the Paris Climate Agreement.

“Fossil fuel companies seem to have no problem at all getting huge subsidies from government, but where is the plan for investment in clean battery technology, clean infrastructure, or decarbonized food supply for a live music sector that generates £4.6 billion [$6.36 billion] for the economy every year and employs more than 200,000 dedicated people?” continued Del Naja. “It simply doesn’t exist.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna