Christine & The Queens Pays Tribute To Arthur Russell With Cover Of “That’s Us/Wild Combination”

Redcar also known as Christine and the Queens shared a cover of Arthur Russell’s “That’s Us / Wild Combination” today. This proceeds Redcar’s first performance of the song at an event that celebrated the life and work of the American visionary and composer Arthur Russell at London’s Barbican over the weekend.

In a review The Arts Desk shared of Redcar’s performance: “A real star turn came with Redcar (aka Christine and the Queens), in a synth-heavy version of “That’s Us/Wild Combination” that I immediately wanted to listen to again. It felt like he perfectly sent up the crooner image, with some excellent dancing that he brought out again at the end of the show.”

The release of his “That’s Us / Wild Combination”cover follows Redcar’s recent single “rentrer chez moi”. According to mxdwn.com, Christine and the Queens has returned with a brand new single entitled “Rentrer Chez Moi.” The song has been released along an accompanying music video which was shot in Paris and Hanches, directed by Sasha Mongin and produced by Premier Cri.