Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album Passage du Dessir As Johnny Blue Skies, Announces Fall 2024 Tour Dates

According to Pitchfork, acclaimed Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson has found a clever loophole in his promise of releasing only five albums of original material. Introducing his new alias, Johnny Blue Skies, Simpson is set to release the debut album Passage du Desir on July 12 via his own label, High Top Mountain Records.
Simpson, as Johnny Blue Skies, produced the new album alongside collaborator David Ferguson. The project came to life between Nashville’s Clement House Recording Studio and London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios. It comes as a follow-up to Simpson’s 2021 statement to Rolling Stone where he declared, “This is the last Sturgill record,” referring to his fifth album, The Ballad of Dood & Juanita.
Passage du Desir is not the first appearance of the Johnny Blue Skies moniker, as Simpson previously tested the waters with the alias on the 2022 track “Use Me (Brutal Hearts),” a collaboration with Diplo and Dove Cameron.
Simpson’s discography as Sturgill Simpson includes High Top Mountain (2013), Metamodern Sounds in Country Music (2014), A Sailor’s Guide to Earth (2016), Sound & Fury (2019), and The Ballad of Dood & Juanita (2021). Additionally, he released two “Cuttin’ Grass” albums in 2020, featuring bluegrass renditions of his earlier works, as well as a cover of “All The Gold in California” that Simpson performed himself on an episode of HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones.
Along with the new album, Simpson has announced the “Why Not? Tour,” featuring bassist Kevin Black, keyboardist Robbie Crowell, guitarist Laur Joamets, and drummer Miles Miller. Passage du Desir tracklist and Why Not? tour dates are listed below:
Passage du Desir tracklist:
01 Swamp of Sadness
02 If the Sun Never Rises Again
03 Scooter Blues
04 Jupiter’s Faerie
05 Who I Am
06 Right Kind of Dream
07 Mint Tea
08 One for the Road
Why Not? Tour Dates:
08-11 San Francisco, CA – Outside Lands
09-14 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre
09-15 Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
09-17 West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
09-19 Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09-20 Quincy, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre *
09-22 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater
09-24 Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center for the Arts
09-25 Minneapolis, MN – Roy Wilkins Auditorium
09-27 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
09-28 Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
10-01 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
10-02 Chicago, IL – Salt Shed
10-04 Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater
10-06 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-08 Oklahoma City, OK – Criterion
10-09 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10-13 Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival
10-15 St. Louis, MO – Fabulous Fox Theatre
10-18 Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center
10-19 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
10-21 Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
10-22 Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10-24 Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
10-25 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
11-12 Philadelphia, PA – The Met
11-15 Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
11-18 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem
11-20 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
11-21 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
11-23 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway