Sturgill Simpson Shares Rousing New Song “All The Gold in California” from “The Righteous Gemstones”

July 24th, 2023

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, artist Sturgill Simpson performed the song “All The Gold In California” on last night’s episode of The Righteous Gemstones, where the musician acted as militiaman Brother Marshall. Simpson’s studio version of “All The Gold In California” is out now.

As a whole, Simpson’s take on “All The Gold In California” is beautiful by how the artist’s voice serenades the ears with commanding vocal tones while the chanting from the background fills the air with great solidarity. The original version of “All The Gold In California” was recorded in 1979 by Larry Gatlin & the Gatlin Brothers.

In the following statement comedian Danny McBride talks about his about his friendship with Simpson.

I just respect his journey. I respect that he’s been doing what he’s doing and found success not when he was 19 years old. He kind of lived a whole life before he became a rock star. And he actively wants to shed people’s perceptions of him. He leads the charge in his career, and not in a way that people expect. I think that’s admirable. I feel like it’s the kind of thing we try to do with what we make as well, always trying to stay ahead of the audience and not trying to get boxed into a corner.”