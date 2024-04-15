Angel Olsen Teams Up With Lionlimb For New Single “Dream Of You”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 15th, 2024 - 3:55 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Lionlimb, project of the New York singer-songwriter Stewart Bronaugh releases new single “Dream Of You” featuring Angel Olsen from their new album Limbo which will be out May 24 on Bayonet.

“Our new song ‘Dream of You’ featuring the astonishing Angel Olsen is out today. I wrote it about my dog I lost two years ago,” says Bronaugh. “I was having a recurring dream that he was still alive and I got to hug and kiss and smell him again. It was so realistic and though the song may not reflect it, it was the happiest feeling ever,” he says in a press release.

The smoldering single leads Limbo, tapping into universal themes of romance, longing, and loss, as Bronaugh transforms his personal struggles into love songs. Using images inspired by nature, he expresses being overtaken by a force greater than himself, as the psychedelic instruments evoke vast landscapes.

On Limbo, Bronaugh evokes a surreal sense of escape, but also underscores his grappling of the past. Inspired by a palette of ‘70s Italian film soundtracks, ‘60s girl group music, and funk and soul ballads, Bronaugh has crafted unfurling soundscapes that feel mysterious and otherworldly, yet timeless and nostalgic at the same time.

Bronaugh is always inspired to make experimental production choices that capture his instincts in the moment. “My favorite part of making music is the mistakes,” he says.

To read more about Angel Olsen, click here MXDWN