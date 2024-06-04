Serj Tankian Teams Up With The Cost On Moving New Single & Video “Her Eyes”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 4th, 2024 - 2:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to theprp.com, System Of A Down’s vocalist Serj Tankian is guest on a new released track from YouTube musician El Estepario Siberiano and his band The Cost. That song is titled “Her Eyes“ and what is wonderful about the song is how the instrumentation and vocal performance sizzles the air with hard hitting rock music.

While talking about his latest ditty, Siberiano says: “This is a dream come true. I wouldn’t have done it without each and everyone of you supporting my journey. This song is as mine as it is yours, come watch the video. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did.”

Tankian adds: “I’m so happy with the way the song came out.” A fundraiser has been launched alongside the single via it’s YouTube upload, with proceeds to go towards Save The Children.”

