Liam Gallagher Dedicates Solo Live Debut Of “Half The World Away” To Brother Noel

Liam Gallagher, lead singer of the split band Oasis, dedicated a live debut of “Half the World Away” to his brother, and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher. According to Stereogum, the live show was part of the Definitely Maybe tour to honor 30 years of Oasis. A tour that Noel Gallagher declined to join.

Liam Gallagher singing ‘Half The World Away’ was not on my 2024 bingo card. That’s for sure! #oasis pic.twitter.com/TFoZlW3S3G — Tom Shucksmith (@TomShucksmith) June 1, 2024

The underrated classic “Half the World Away,” compared to their massively successful classic “Wonderwall,” is from the Oasis album Stop the Clocks Out. The nostalgic feel of the song is a perfect bittersweet tribute to a relationship that is exceedingly long yet feels too quick.