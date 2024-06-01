Prefuse 73 Shares Compelling New Single “Vast Wildlife Poison”

Home News Cristian Garcia June 1st, 2024 - 3:15 PM

Producer and electronic musician Prefuse 73 – aka Guillermo Scott Herren – has shared a new single “Vast Wildlife Poison’ from his new album New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2, out June 28th on Lex Records. Following his lead single “Lion Chorus”, “Vast Wildlife Poison” shifts forward with an underlying jazz bassline layered with ambient soundscapes, pizzicato guitar strings and intermittent synth blasts.

Going for a more post-rock/jazz fusion sound, New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2 sees Herren continue to evolve his groundbreaking take on experimental composition through the lens of the media’s sensationalism of crime. Combing the aforementioned styles that were present in New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 1, with musique concrete and beat-tape music, New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2 is shaping up to create something wholly unique.

In a press release from Pitch Perfect PR, Prefuse 73 elaborates more on the direction of the track:

“I always have a movie or some random visual playing on mute behind me in the studio. It could be a horror from any era or just an old Fellini film; they tend to be playing on a loop. I will turn around from the mixing board and just stare at the images to get inspired.”

Pre-order New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2.

Listen the Prefuse 73 new single “Vast Wildlife Poison” below.