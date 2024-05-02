Prefuse 73 Announces New Album New Strategies For Modern Crime Vol. 2 For June 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “Lion Chorus”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 4:04 PM

Pioneering electronic musician and producer Prefuse 73 announces his new album, New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2, will be out on June 28 on Lex Records. The companion album to New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 1, sees Prefuse 73 continue evolving his groundbreaking take on experimental composition through the lens of the media’s sensationalism of crime that are blended with influences from lost soundtracks, musique concrète, jazz and beat tape music to create something wholly unique.

In light of the album announcement, the artist has shared the tune “Lion Chorus” and as a whole, everything is amazing by how the instrumentation sizzles the air with fabulous jazzy sounds that is filled with elegant keyboard, guitar and string playing.

New Strategies for Modern Crime Vol. 2 Track List

1. Lion Chorus

2. Vast Wildlife Poison

3. Canine Chorus

4. Fare Le Corna

5. Complete Rejection

6. 245 Wagon Talk

7. Weather Systems

8. Il Calibro

9. Python Print

10. New Crime Rising Reflection

11. Canine Chorus (Scene Two)

12. La Parte Centrale

13. Lion Chorus (Scene Two)

14. Vast Wildlife Poison (Scene Two)

15. Canine Farewell

16. 244 Sedan Decay