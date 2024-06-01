Metronomy Shares New Single “Contact High” Featuring Miki And Faux Real

Home News Morgan Schmitz June 1st, 2024 - 2:37 PM

photo credit is Jenna Houchin

Eclectic indie-electronic pop group Metronomy have given us another sneak peek at their upcoming EP, Posse EP Volume 2. Across its five tracks front man Joe Mount shifts into the role of producer, creating musical worlds where new singers and artists can add their voice to Mount’s celebratory instrumentals. This collaborative spirit can be heard on the summery new single Contact High featuring Faux Real and Miki.

The uptempo song is lively and chill at the same time. We start the track with a chromatic high pitched marimba type synth and French vocals. It slides seamlessly into smooth keyboards and a driving drum machine. The vocals are like a game of ping-pong going between French and English, male and female. The outro goes chromatic to an 8-bit smashing ending. It’s vibrant track. The visualizer flashes colors over a hand drawn piece of abstract art. The visuals compliment the confusing piece and add a nice element of excitement to for the listener.

“Whenever I listen to Metronomy I hear my voice and it annoys me” Mount comments, “I can’t detach myself from the song. I hear “Contact High” and I think ‘wow I’m involved with this!’ I can listen to it again and again.”

Contact High is available on all streaming platforms and Posse EP Volume 2 will be released in its entirety on July 12.