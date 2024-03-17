SZA Previews New Song & Forthcoming Album Lana In Teaser Video

Home News Rashmika Vinakota March 17th, 2024 - 2:15 PM

After the release of “Saturn” last month, SZA might be releasing a new album, Lana soon.

Lana is a mysterious piece of work and according to SZA is the deluxe version of SOS, the widely released blockbuster which she released in 2022. She also describes Lana as “like a whole ‘nother album.” The single “Saturn” came out last month, SZA is teasing another track with promises of an imminent release.

SZA had said that Lana would originally be released the fall of 2023 but it didn’t happen. Last night she also posted a teaser of her new track accompanied by a video where she is captured on grainy VHS stock, wearing lingerie and lounging around a camping tent that’s been set up in a photo studio. The song, like so many other SZA tracks, is about negotiating your own horniness.

Fans also asked about another unreleased track ”Diamond Boy” that SZA had teased to which she had replied that the track would be on her new deluxe album. But later said that the song would not be on her deluxe album for now.

