Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien Calls For Gaza Ceasefire & Says He’s “Deep Into” New Solo Album

January 2nd, 2024 - 12:32 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Radiohead’s guitarist Ed O’Brien has shared an update on his next solo album in a message that  calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. O’Brien went on social media to thank his “little community” of fans and explained that he had needed a break. “I’m deep into my next record, and deep in the process. I will share some more soon … from music to influences to gear .. all of it… it’s been and continues to be a journey..Sending love and warmth from me and Ziggy.”

Also in the video message O’Brien apologized for not commenting on the heightened Gaza conflict earlier. “Like so many of you I have found the events of October 7 and what has followed too awful for words .. anything that I have tried to write feels so utterly inadequate,” he said. “Ceasefire now. Return the hostages.”

 

O’Brien’s last solo album was 2020’s Earth, which featured Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, Laura Marling and Portishead’s Adrian Utley.

 

