Tom Morello Performs Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” At USC Palestine Rally

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

Renowned musician and activist Tom Morello made a powerful statement at a rally for Palestine held at USC by performing Rage Against The Machine’s iconic song “Killing In The Name”. Morello’s participation added significant momentum to the event, highlighting the intersection of music and social justice activism.

The rally, which took place at the University of Southern California (USC), aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing Palestinian struggle for justice and equality. Morello’s rendition of “Killing In The Name”, known for its politically charged lyrics, resonated deeply with the audience and further amplified the message of solidarity with Palestine.

Accompanied by his guitar, Morello delivered a passionate performance that underscored the urgency of addressing human rights abuses and advocating for peace in the region. His presence at the rally served as a reminder of the power of music to inspire change and galvanize communities in the fight against injustice.

For a glimpse, you can watch the video embedded below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello)