Front 242 Announce Retirement From Touring With ‘Black Out – The Final U.S. Week’ Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon May 30th, 2024 - 8:17 PM

Belgian EBM pioneers Front 242 have announced their retirement from touring culminating in brief summer and fall treks in the U.S. The tour will kick off with a show on September 6 at Jannus Landing in Tampa, Florida and will be coming to its conclusion with the band’s final U.S. concert on November 16 in Chicago, Illinois at the Metro.

The group’s ‘Black Out – The Final U.S. Week’ event, which runs from November 11 to November 17, will consist of exclusive exhibits, a private bus tour, meet & greet, U.S. premiere of the documentary Body Machine Music as well as access to the band’s soundcheck for the November 16th show at the Metro.

Chicago was a pivotal location for the band who had collaborated with WAX TRAX! Records on the release of their 1984 EP Endless Riddance. The band, once again working with WAX TRAX! Records, has announced the release of a special 40th anniversary edition vinyl pressing which will be available on June 7.

Back in April 2022, the band had to cancel two shows back in Belgium following the hospitalization of Jean-Luc De Meyer. Front 424 has previously played alongside the likes of Stabbing Westward, My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult and KMFDM.

Endless Riddance Tracklist

1. Controversy Between

2. Sample D

3. Take One

Front 242 Summer & Fall 2024 U.S. Tour Dates