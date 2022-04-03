Front 242 Cancel Two Belgian Shows Following Hospitalization Of Jean-Luc De Meyer

Home News Skyy Rincon April 3rd, 2022 - 1:53 PM

Belgian electronic music group Front 242 announced on Friday, that they would have to cancel two of their upcoming performances due to their lead vocalist, Jean-Luc De Meyer being hospitalized. The pair of concerts were scheduled for April 1 and 2 at the De Kreun concert hall in Kortrijk, Belgium.

The concerts were originally scheduled to take place in 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic had forced musicians all over the world to postpone and even cancel their tour dates. Now, as the group was getting ready to return to the stage, De Meyer had fallen ill.

In a Facebook post, the band let their fans know the circumstances surrounding their beloved vocalist’s health: “It is with great regret and sadness that Front 242 must cancel the 2 concerts of 01 and 02 April 2022 in Kortrijk De Kreun (Belgium),” the statement continues, “Our singer Jean-Luc De Meyer was hospitalized last night and his health is worrying.”

The band went on to acknowledge their fans disappointment with the cancelation, asking them to “keep all our hearts with Jean-Luc.” No further information regarding his illness or hospitalization has been released.

The group was included on the 2021 lineup of the Cold Waves IX industrial music festival alongside Stabbing Westward and Clipping. They have consistently performed at Cold Waves appearing on the 2017 and 2020 roster as well.

Front 242, consisting of Richard Jonckheeere, Patrick Codenys, Daniel Bressanutti and De Meyer, has released eight studio albums since the 1980s when they rose to prominence. They have been credited for their contributions to the electronic and industrial genres as well as their establishment of electronic body music.