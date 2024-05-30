Fan Sues Madonna Over Claims Of “Pornography Without Warning” On The Celebration Tour

Home News Collin Herron May 30th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Madonna has recently been a trending topic in the news. She has been hit with another class action lawsuit from a fan who alleges her “Celebration Tour” was overly sexual and disrespectful to fans. A fan named Justen Lipeles is who filed the lawsuit against Madonna.

On consequence.net, Justin claimed that fans were presented with “pornography without warning” and were “forced to watch topless women on stage simulating sex acts.” He also wasn’t pleased by her performance, the suit also includes complaints related to the show’s delayed start, instances of lip-syncing, and the extremely high temperatures, which he claims caused him and others to become physically sick. This isn’t the first that Madonna has been involved in a lawsuit of this magnitude. Her lawyers recently moved to dismiss cases that involved fans having trouble getting up for work after her concerts because they were delayed so long.

Even with the lawsuits she successfully concluded the “Celebration Tour”.