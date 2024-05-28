Dirty Three Share Dynamic New Single “Love Changes Everything II”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2024 - 2:45 PM

Photo Credit: Adam Blyweiss

According to stereogum.com, the instrumental trio Dirty Three announced their first new album in 12 years, Love Changes Everything. The band has previously shared the song “Love Changes Everything I” and now, Dirty Three have shared the tune “Love Changes Everything II,” which follows the first track and is the second of six total songs on the album with the same name. Love Changes Everything will be out on June 28 through Drag City/Bella Union.

As a whole, the trio’s latest ditty is beautiful by how the elegant piano, guitar and drum playing sizzles the air with a bittersweet musical sound that brings the enchanting feeling of falling in love with a person you have strong feelings for. Dirty Three’s latest effort gives a glimpse of how beautiful life can be when you find the right person to have in your life.

