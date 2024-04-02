Dirty Three Announces New Album Love Changes Everything For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Love Changes Everything I”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 3:05 PM

According to stereogum.com, Melbourne trio Dirty Three have been staying busy in the music world but the band have not released an album together since 2012’s Toward The Low Sun. And now, Dirty Three has announced their new album, Love Changes Everything, will be out on June 28 through Drag City/Bella Union.

The album comprises six tracks, “Love Changes Everything I” through “Love Changes Everything VI.” The opener is a gracefully tumultuous post-rock stunner that will have some people wishing godspeed to all the black emperors in their vicinity. The song arrives with a video by Anna White, where each scene shows the beauty of the great outdoors.

Love Changes Everything Tracklist

Love Changes Everything I Love Changes Everything II Love Changes Everything III Love Changes Everything IV Love Changes Everything V Love Changes Everything VI

