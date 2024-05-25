EMF Announce First U.S. Tour Dates In 32 Years

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 25th, 2024 - 5:58 PM

Bill Pearis of Brooklyn Vegan reported the band EMF announced new U.S. tour dates. The band is performing at Milwaukee Summerfest on June 21st, Magic Bag in Detroit on the 22nd, and the Brooklyn Monarch on the 23rd. UK based EMF has not toured the U.S. since 1992. EMF (short for Epsom Mad Funkers) has gone on hiatus a few times in the past. After fully reuniting in 2012 and playing sporadic music festivals throughout the UK, they put out a new album in 2022. The U.S. Tour dates are in support of their fifth and latest album The Beauty and the Chaos.

EMF – 2024 Tour Dates

06/21 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

06/22 Detroit, MI Magic Bag

06/23 Brooklyn, NY The Monarch