RJD2 Announces New Album Visions Out Of Limelight For June 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Catch The Exit Door”

Producer and crate digger extraordinaire RJD2 releases a new single, “Catch The Exit Door,” from his new album, Visions Out Of Limelight, out June 14 through the RJ‘s Electrical Connections. The following lead single “Catch The Exit Door” is a funky instrumental highlight that features electric bass percolates up and down the neck under wah wah guitars and horns straight out of a syndicated cop drama.

For Visions Out Of Limelight, RJD2 found inspiration in sources that can be taken for granted by less discerning listeners. Thanks to time at home, RJD2 was completely immersed in the “incredibly composed and skillfully complex” TV theme songs of the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. The producer was also determined to build tracks around interesting bass lines and to make a modern album that puts these bass lines in the forefront.

While talking about his latest tune, RJD2 says: “If you’re familiar with the idea of synesthesia, then you have probably heard of people experiencing sounds as colors — I often have a similar experience with rhythm and geometry. Rhythmic patterns feel like shapes to me. If you know the satisfaction of a great move in Tetris, that is the closest approximation I can provide to how I feel when putting just the right rhythmic patterns together. ‘Catch The Exit Door’ is in many ways entirely built on this concept.”