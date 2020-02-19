RJD2 Announces New Album The Fun Ones for April 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Pull Up On Love”

Home News Aaron Grech February 19th, 2020 - 10:40 PM

Music producer RJD2 has announced a new album titled The Fun Ones, which will be released on April 17th via his record label Electrical Connections. The artist has released a new track titled “Pull Up On Love,” along with its accompanying music video.

“Pull Up On Love,” is an eclectic hip hop track, with an instrumental that blends old school funk, soul and blues across a steady hip hop beat, and a lengthy, yet impressive vinyl scratch break. The track’s bravado shines through in its main hook, which proudly sings “Ain’t No Bitch In My Blood.”

This project will have multiple features from artists such as rappers Phonte Coleman and Mr. Lif, producers J-Zone, Kid Koala, and blues singer-songwriter Son Little. This latest track was created alongside Philadelphia-based rapper STS, one of his frequent collaborators, and songwriter, composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Khari Mateen. The artist stated that he wanted the track to carry an early James Brown-styled energy.

“This tune started with some Zigaboo-inspired drums, a nice little sweeping guitar lick, and a bass line that left plenty of space for wherever Slim (aka STS) was gonna take the track,” RJD2 explained in a press release. “I purposely left some room to fill out the track once the vocals were in place. So when Slim sent it back to me, and Khari had did his thing on it, it had such a great vibe to it that I didn’t want to drench the track in production tricks and overdubs”

The producer’s most recent album was Dame Fortune, which came out in 2016. His collaborative album released with STS titled STS x RJD2 came out in 2015.

The Fun Ones

01. No Helmet Up Indianola

02. Indoor S’mores

03. 20 Grand Palace

03. One of a Kind

05. High Street Will Never Die

06. Pull Up On Love

07. All I’m After

08. Flocking To The Nearest Machine

09. And It Sold For 45k

10. The Freshmen Lettered

11. A Genuine Gentleman

12. Itch Ditch Mission

13. My Very Own Burglar Neighbor

14. A Salute To Blood Bowl Legends

Tour Dates

2/21 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

2/29 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3/20 – Seattle, WA – Nectar Lounge

3/21 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

4/9 – Austin, TX – Empire Control Room & Garage

4/10 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre

4/25 – Columbus, OH – Otherworld

4/26 – Cincinnati, OH – Urban Artifact

5/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere

5/23 – Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival