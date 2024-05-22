TikTok Reportedly Planning Mass Operations & Marketing Layoffs

Home News Madeline Chaffer May 22nd, 2024 - 3:48 PM

It seems that TikTok is planning to layoff many in their operations and marketing fields.

According to CNN, these layoffs are expected to mainly take place among groups that handle user support and communication, as well as marketing and content. As a part of this move, their current global user operations team will be dissolved, and the remaining employees will be reassigned to various other teams such as trust and safety, as well as content and production. (via CNN)

Apparently, TikTok employees were informed of these impending layoffs on Tuesday evening. The affected teams received a message from the company’s head of operations, Adam Pressler, and their Chief Brand and Communications Officer, Zenia Mucha. (via CNN)

Despite the threat of a nationwide ban in the United States, as well as TikTok’s counter actions to prevent said ban, it appears that these layoffs have no relation to this matter. It also appears that these layoffs have been planned for a while, maybe even for a year. But according to CNN, recent turnovers in TikTok’s marketing, trust and safety, and operations teams caused delays in this move. (via CNN)

CNN added that it is currently “unclear how many TikTok employees could lose their jobs.” A supposed large percentage of the affected teams, roughly 1,000 workers, could be laid off in this move.