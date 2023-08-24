Frank Zappa Announces 50th Anniversary Box Set of “Over-nite Sensation” For November 2023 Release

Home News James Reed August 24th, 2023 - 5:04 PM

In 1973, Frank Zappa and The Mothers were once again on the move. Coming off a year laden with a pair of well-lauded high watermarks — July 1972’s jazz-fusiony solo masterstroke Waka/Jawaka and November 1972’s big-band Mothers progression The Grand Wazoo — Zappa wanted to next convene another revised Mothers collective, rethink some long-throw compositional tracts, and begin exploring the differences inherent in the form and function of his songwriting. In turn, Zappa also decided to bring his own singing voice more to the lead vocal fore than ever before, as well as refine the scope of his guitar playing.

And thus, September 1973’s Over-Nite Sensation was born. A stone cold classic, Over-Nite Sensation has long been viewed by both the cognoscenti and layman as being a gateway album entry into the Zappaverse at large, serving as a mighty grand place to enter into the breach along with his follow-up March 1974 solo release, Apostrophe(‘). It was also the first album by Zappa to be released in Quadraphonic surround sound, an ever-evolving sonic medium Zappa would continue to explore throughout his career on the cutting edge.

In celebration of 50 years of Over-Nite Sensation, a newly expanded 50th anniversary edition will be released on November 3 via Zappa Records/UMe in a variety of formats, including a five-disc (4CD/1Blu-ray Audio) Super Deluxe Edition that showcases 88 tracks in total, featuring 57 previously unreleased tracks and mixes. Produced and compiled by Ahmet Zappa and Zappa Vaultmeister Joe Travers, this new, expanded collection titled Over-Nite Sensation: 50th Anniversary Edition, boasts the 2012 remaster of the original album by Bob Ludwig, along with additional unreleased masters, highlights, and mix outtakes from the original 1973 sessions mastered by John Polito. Also included are two completely unreleased live concert recordings from 1973 showcasing the same band that recorded the classic album. The lavish, Super Deluxe Edition box is rounding out with a 48-page booklet and unseen photos from the album cover shoot by Sam Emerson, along with liner notes and new essays by noted audiophile journalist Mark Smotroff and Travers.

In addition to the Super Deluxe Edition box set, there will be two separate vinyl releases: a 2LP 180-gram black audiophile vinyl reissue with the album cut at 45 rpm for the first time ever from the original analog tape by Chris Bellman at Bernie Grundman Mastering in 2023 and a bonus 24” x 12” poster of the complete cover art and a limited edition 3LP deluxe color vinyl version pressed on clear vinyl with 4-color splatter with the album cut at 45 rpm on LPs 1 & 2 and a third LP with 35 minutes of bonus tracks culled from the box set, cut at 33 1/3 rpm by Bellman. The limited edition color pressing, which will also include the bonus 24” x 12” poster of the cover art, is available to pre-order now exclusively at Zappa.com, uDiscover Music and Sound of Vinyl.

Additionally, the Super Deluxe Edition will be available digitally, with all 88 tracks available in both hi-res 24-bit/96kHz and standard-res 16-bit/44.1kHz options. A standalone Dolby Atmos mix of the core album’s seven tracks will also be available on all major hi-res streaming services.