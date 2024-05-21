National Music Publishers Association Urges Congress To Overhaul Copyright Act After Sending Spotify Cease & Desist

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 12:59 PM

According to billboard.com, The National Music Publishers’s Association (NMPA) sent a letter to Judiciary Committee leadership in both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. NMPA is asking for the overhaul of the statutory license in section 115 of the Copyright Act, which “prevents private negotiations in a free market” for mechanical royalty rates for songwriters and music publishers in the U.S.

On May 20 David Israelite, the organization’s president and CEO, teased this announcement in a guest column for Billboard by saying: “soon we will unveil a legislative proposal to permanently fix the power imbalance songwriters face by being subject to a compulsory license for their songs.” I

In his new letter, NMPA’s Israelite mentions that doing away with the 100 year old system of government regulated price setting for songwriter and publisher royalties and allowing rate negotiations to occur in a free market would prevent songwriters and publishers from being taken advantage of by Big Tech: “Those who do operate in a free market, such as record labels, have negotiated protections against bad faith tactics. However, music publishers and songwriters have no such leverage under the [Copyright Royalty Board] to do so.”

Israelite’s letter arrives just after music publishers, the NMPA, the Mechanical Licensing Collective (The MLC,) which collects and distributes mechanical royalties for U.S. publishers and songwriters , waged a war against Spotify for paying a lower U.S. mechanical royalty rate for premium, duo and family plans, starting in March 2024. Spotify believes that the addition of audiobooks to premium, duo and family plans qualifies the tiers as bundles, a type of subscription that pays a lower royalty rate.

For years music publishers and songwriters have lamented that they do not get to negotiate for their U.S. mechanical royalty rate privately because of wording in section 115 of the Copyright Act, which places “non dramatic musical works,” like songs, under a compulsory license, dating back to 1909.

The rate for that license is determined by a set of Copyright Royalty Board judges, who weigh the interests of the music business against that of tech companies like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and more to determine what they feel is a fair price for music.