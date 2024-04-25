III Points Announce 2024 Lineup Featuring Jamie xx, Justice, Jungle & More

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 1:29 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

According to brooklynvegan.com, III Points Festival will be returning for its 11 edition at the Mana Wynwood Center on October 18-19. The event has also announced that the phase one lineup will feature performances from Jamie xx, Justice, Jungle, Rick Ross, Toro y Moi, Yung Lean, Bad Gyal, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26 at 1:11 p.m. ET, with a pre sale starting 11:11 a.m. ET.

Also performing at the event will be Arca, Cloonee, Mochakk, Sara Landry,Pawsa, Sammy Virji and others.

