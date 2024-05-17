Kanye West Settles Lawsuit With Donna Summer’s Estate Over Allegedly Illegal Sample Of “I Feel Love”

Home News Collin Herron May 17th, 2024 - 4:22 AM

In February, a lawsuit was filed that claimed that Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign didn’t have permission to sample a classic hit by Donna Summer entitled I Feel Love. Bruce Sudano, husband and executor of the estate stated that West and Ty then attempted to bid Donna Summer’s record label so that they could have permission to use the song but they were denied. After this lawsuit occurred Kanye’s song Good (Don’t Die) was removed from all streaming services

https://www.nme.com/news/music/donna-summers-estate-reaches-settlement-with-kanye-west-over-i-feel-love-3757000 states many news outlets have reported that Donna Summer’s family, Kanye, and Ty have all reached an agreement.

A lawyer representing Summer’s estate stated both parties involved came to a “global settlement” on May 3 and are gathering signatures to officially resolve the lawsuit this week.

