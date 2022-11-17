Saweetie Shares Thumping New Single “Don’t Say Nothin”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 17th, 2022 - 2:26 PM

According to stereogum.com last month artist Saweetie released a six-song project titled The Single Life and now the singer just shared her single from The Single Life called “Don’t Say Nothin’.” The song is already gaining attention because it first debuted on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere.

“Don’t Say Nothin’” is produced by 1500 Or Nothin and the composition is a beautiful bop beat about men who do not keep much to themselves. For example, the lyrics “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs/ He got mad and told my business to the blogs” gives an insight of the negativity Saweetie is feeling when a guy doesn’t give her the love she deserves.

The Single Life will be released tomorrow by ICY/Warner Records.