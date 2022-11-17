mxdwn Music

Saweetie Shares Thumping New Single “Don’t Say Nothin”

November 17th, 2022 - 2:26 PM

According to stereogum.com last month artist Saweetie released a six-song project titled The Single Life and now the singer just shared her single from The Single Life called “Don’t Say Nothin’.” The song is already gaining attention because it first debuted on Apple Music’s New Music Daily Premiere.

“Don’t Say Nothin’” is produced  by 1500 Or Nothin and the composition is a beautiful  bop beat about men who do not keep much to themselves. For example, the  lyrics “That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs/ He got mad and told my business to the blogs” gives an insight of the negativity Saweetie  is feeling when a guy doesn’t give her the love she deserves.

The Single Life will be released tomorrow by ICY/Warner Records.

