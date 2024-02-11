In Flames Share New Foregone Bonus Track “Become One”

Home News Rashmika Vinakota February 11th, 2024 - 8:25 PM

In celebration of the first anniversary of ‘In Flames’ the band’s latest studio album Foregone, the band has released a digital bonus version of Foregone today on all streaming platforms.

The anniversary edition of this album is accompanied by alternative artwork as well as a new bonus track ‘Become One.’

The song combines metal music with heavy beats with contemporary lyrics reaching a melodic theme. The song is about finding oneself after losing themselves in the world, and coming to terms with their life. The lyrics are very relatable to the current mind frame making this song relevant.

‘In Flames’ released their fourteenth studio album on February 10 2023 through Nuclear Blast. The record combined the greatest aggressive, metallic and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era.

‘In Flames’ will be on tour with ‘Gatecreeper’ this spring. Their official tour dates –

May 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

May 2 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw

May 4 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

May 5 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva

May 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

May 8 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall

May 9 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead

May 10 – Daytona, FL – Rockville

May 12 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre

May 17 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom

May 18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

May 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

May 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn

May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom

May 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

May 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

May 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

‘In Flames’ is one of the biggest metal bands in the world. It was formed in 1990, the band is considered one of the forefathers of melodic death metal. They have 14 studio albums under their belt, and countless successful tours around the globe with a massive global fanbase.