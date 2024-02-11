In Flames Share New Foregone Bonus Track “Become One”

In celebration of the first anniversary of ‘In Flames’ the band’s latest studio album Foregone, the band has released a digital bonus version of Foregone today on all streaming platforms.
The anniversary edition of this album is accompanied by alternative artwork as well as a new bonus track ‘Become One.’
The song combines metal music with heavy beats with contemporary lyrics reaching a melodic theme. The song is about finding oneself after losing themselves in the world, and coming to terms with their life. The lyrics are very relatable to the current mind frame making this song relevant.
‘In Flames’ released their fourteenth studio album on February 10 2023 through Nuclear Blast. The record combined the greatest aggressive, metallic and melodic strengths of their landmark records with the seasoned song writing of their contemporary era.
‘In Flames’ will be on tour with ‘Gatecreeper’ this spring. Their official tour dates –
May 1 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
May 2 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Warsaw
May 4 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen
May 5 – Norfolk, VA – The Norva
May 7 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall
May 8 – Greensboro, NC – Piedmont Hall
May 9 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead
May 10 – Daytona, FL – Rockville
May 12 – Huntsville, AL – Mars Music Hall
May 14 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
May 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Small’s Theatre
May 17 – Buffalo, NY – The Town Ballroom
May 18 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple
May 19 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
May 22 – St. Louis, MO – The Hawthorn
May 23 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
May 24 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
May 25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
May 26 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
‘In Flames’ is one of the biggest metal bands in the world. It was formed in 1990, the band is considered one of the forefathers of melodic death metal. They have 14 studio albums under their belt, and countless successful tours around the globe with a massive global fanbase.
The band has Anders Fridén on vocals, Björn Gelotte on guitar and vocals, Chris Broderick on guitar, Tanner Wayne on drums and Liam Wilson on bass.