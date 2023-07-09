Sebastian and London Grammar Share Brand New Single “Dancing By Night”

Home News Diana Bello July 9th, 2023 - 8:01 PM

Press release news from Gold Atlas, Sebastian with is a French artist/ producer and the UK trio being London Grammar. Sebastian and London Grammar have teamed up in making a new original track called “ Dancing by Night”. This single track the two have worked on together is a gorgeous gripping track that is considered as a piece of rare new music the two but mostly Sebastian has worked on, and made since his last solo album thirst that came out a long time ago. The new track is part of a brand new remix collection from Grammar.

This is what Grammar says about the track that he worked with Sebastian: “It was a total joy writing and creating this track with Sebastian. We are so excited for you to hear it. He is a total genius and it really has been an honour.”

Sebastian’s words of a track he created with grammar: “Her pure and powerful voice is a world by itself and a gift to me, an incredible experience being able to cross her intensity and my music. Hannah looks quiet, but she’s strong, it has been a privilege for me to work together.”