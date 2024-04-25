Dr. Dog Announce New Self-Titled Album For July 2024 Release, Share Lead Single & Video “Talk Is Cheap”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2024 - 4:44 PM

Photo Credit:Kalyn Oyer

Dr. Dog announced their self-titled new album and first LP in six years, will be released on July 19. Along with the news about the upcoming album, the band has also shared the irresistible and feel good lead single “Talk Is Cheap,” alongside a Wyndham Garnett directed video that features behind the scenes footage of Dr. Dog captured during the album’s recording sessions.

Graced with jangling grooves, the single is a love song written by bassist Toby Leaman. “It is a song about my wife and how much I rely on her, how she’s always there for me. It’s funny because I’m not a big love-song guy, but everything I wrote on this album is for her.” said Leaman.

For more than two decades, Dr. Dog have maintained a shared devotion to the unruly alchemy of making music. When it came time to create their 11 studio album, the Philadelphia band adopted an entirely new way of working together, embracing a multilayered process designed to foster an even deeper synergy among its five members Leaman (lead guitarist,) Scott McMicken (rhythm guitarist,) Frank McElroy (keyboardist,) Zach Miller and drummer Eric Slick.

Dr. Dog Tack List

Authority Lost Ones Fat Dog Talk Is Cheap What a Night’ll Do Tell Your Friends Still Can’t Believe Fine White Lies White Dove Handyman Love Struck