Pallbearer Announce New Album Mind Burns Alive For May 2024 Release & Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates, Shares Video For “Where The Light Fades”

Pallbearer have returned with the announcement of their brand new album Mind Burns Alive which is set to arrive later this year on May 17 via Nuclear Blast. In celebration of the news, the band has shared the music video for “Where The Light Fades.”

Speaking on the inspiration behind the album, vocalist and guitarist Brett Campbell offered, “These songs are a deeper exploration of dynamics and sonic color than anything we have done up to this point. I’m of the belief that true heaviness comes from emotional weight, and sometimes sheer bludgeoning isn’t the right approach to getting a feeling across.”

Alongside the new song, video and album, the band has also announced a summer tour throughout North America. They will be kicking off the trek with a show at Growlers in Memphis, Tennessee on June 6. The tour will come to an end on August 3 in Houston Texas at White Oak Music Hall.

Mind Burns Alive Tracklist

1. Where The Light Fades

2. Mind Burns Alive

3. Signals

4. Endless Place

5. Daybreak

6. With Disease

Pallbearer Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

6/6 Memphis, TN Growlers *

6/7 Murfreesboro, TN Hop Springs *

6/8 Birmingham, AL Zydeco *

6/9 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade *

6/11 Durham, NC The Fruit #

6/12 Asheville, NC Euology at Burial Beer Co. #

6/14 Baltimore, MD Metro Gallery #

6/15 Lancaster, PA Tellus360 #

6/16 Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts #

6/18 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom #

6/20 Brooklyn, NY Music Hall of Williamsburg #

6/21 Boston, MA The Sinclair #

6/22 Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount #

6/23 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground #

6/25 Milwaukee, WI Vivarium #

6/26 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall #

6/27 St. Paul, MN Turf Club #

6/28 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck #

6/29 Little Rock, AR The Hall &

7/11 St. Louis, MO Off Broadway ^

7/13 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre ^

7/15 Calgary, AB Dickens ^7/16 Edmonton, AB The Starlite Room ^

7/18 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre ^

7/19 Seattle, WA Substation ^

7/23 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room ^

7/24 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall ^

7/26 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst ^

7/27 San Diego, CA Brick By Brick ^

7/28 Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom ^

7/29 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom ^

7/30 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar ^

8/1 Dallas, TX Trees ^

8/2 Austin, TX Parish ^

8/3 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall ^

*-w/Rwake & The Keening

# – w/REZN & The Keening

& – w/Rwake, REZN & The Keening

^ – w/Inter Arma & The Keening