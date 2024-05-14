Colin Stetson Announces New Album The Love It Took To Leave You For September 2024 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2024 - 1:38 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Colin Stetson is returning with his first solo recording since 2017, The love it took to leave you is out September 13th on Envision Records. The title track features new ways of capturing the artist‘s music and instrumentation by intensifying his practice and to continue challenging the historical canon of the bass saxophone while crafting emotive, haunting and harmonically innovative music.

Recorded over a week in early 2023 at The Darling Foundry, a 144-year old former metalworks facility in Montreal now transformed into a 3500m3 contemporary art complex, with a voluminous main room that still maintains its raw architecture of brick, concrete and steel. Stetson says: “We were using the same live setup as I normally would to amplify—a full PA in the building’s spaces—so we were really able to move the kind of air that I can move—really saturating the room, hitting the walls hard. And then we further fleshed it out.”

Written some years ago but always intended as the cornerstone of an album, the first single and title track, “The love it took to leave you,” pulses into view from a forlorn and alien distance. Voiced through alto saxophone it sets a scene saturated with yearning and ruminating on the conflicted aches and oscillations that arise from love lost, the grasping, the collapse; and the rebuild, the struggle for dignity, self-compassion, and finally liberation. It is a composition Stetson‘s been performing for several years, waiting for the right context to bring its full emotional and musical anatomy to life.

The love it took to leave you Tracklist

The love it took to leave you The Six The Augur Hollowing To think we knew from fear Malediction Green and grey and fading light Strike your forge and grin Ember So say the soaring bullbats Bloodrest