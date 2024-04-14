Shakira Announces World Tour During Surprise Coachella Performance With Bizarapp

Home News Bella Rothman April 14th, 2024 - 5:06 PM

Grammy Award winning singer Shakira made a surprise appearance at Cochealla on Friday. Sharing the stage with Bizarapp, she shocked fans with her appearance during his set. The two have worked together on multiple tracks and got the chance to perform them together this weekend in the desert.

“Thank you for inviting me, Bizarrap. To be honest, it is amazing to be here with this crowd and with you, who’s my friend and colleague” Shakira said.

Shakira and the producer have two collaborative tracks on her new album, ‘Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53” and “La La Fuerte”, which both are upbeat EDM style dance songs featuring Sharika’s iconic vocals.

The energy between them clearly came through not only in the performance but in Shakira exciting announcement. She surprised the crowd by announcing her new world tour beginning in California this fall.

“Biza, I am going on tour. I am finally going on tour! Starting here this November, this year in this city. I can’t wait. I couldn’t ask for more. Thank you.” She said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)