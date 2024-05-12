Teen Daze Shares Mellow New Single & Video “Back yard”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 12th, 2024 - 12:39 AM

Canadian electronic musician Teen Daze returns with a new single “Back yard”. Featuring singer-songwriter Andy Shauf and jazz bassist Sam Wilkes, this track marks a change in sound for Teen Daze, as his last album Interior, explored neon-lit House music. On “Back yard”, Teen Daze explores a more mellow side to his musical composition. Showcasing grooves, melody and harmony, Teen Daze displays his talents as a songwriter about spacing out into the backyard.

Directed by Daniel Sparrow, the video takes the song’s meaning more literally as Teen Daze is atop his balcony and staring into a stretch of grass and spacing out to the images of lawns and fences. Adding shots of suburban landscapes and decor with electronic appliances and instruments in his home, thoughts are running through his mind about how much has time passed and what has changed in his life.

In a press release from milllersmithmgmt, Teen Daze explains on the origins of “Back yard”:

“This was the first song I wrote for this record almost four years ago. It was early in the pandemic, and I had bought a new vocal mic from a friend of mine. I hadn’t written any songs with vocals in a few years, and when my friend offered to sell me this mic, I thought it might spark some inspiration . . . The act of ‘staring into the backyard’ was a literal thing that I found myself doing; my studio faces into our small stretch of backyard, and I’d find myself spacing out as I started through the wind, considering how so much had changed in my life.

When it comes to Music About Domestic Life, of course the main inspiration for this tune had to be Paul McCartney. The guitar solo feels like it’s right out of Paul’s playbook. Andy’s drums and Sam’s bass part somehow make it feel like we were all in the same room when this was made, which is a testament to both their playing.”

Watch the lawn-watching video of “Back yard” below”