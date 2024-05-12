Serj Tankian Discusses Reason For System Of A Down’s Infrequent Touring: “It’s Not Just Physically Exhausting, It’s Artistically Redundant”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans May 12th, 2024 - 1:58 PM

In a recent interview with Rainn Wilson, Serj Tankian discussed his recent perspective on touring and live shows. After recent issues with his back and his negative connotation with long-length tours, he discusses a potential for future shows. Tankian describes, “As far as touring somewhere in the near future, possibly, I would say. I mean, I’m open to looking at stuff, but not thrilled about doing long tours at all, anywhere. Just one-offs, or maybe a handful of one-offs with dates in between.”

Additionally, talking about considering future shows, “I love performing, but… I think when you do a long tour, it’s not just physically exhausting, but it’s artistically redundant after a while, repeating the same thing. That’s why we’re really enjoying doing these one-offs, they’re special events, special occasions. We can’t do them everywhere, we can’t do them all the time.” Therefore, Tankian is not completely against shows. In fact, System of a Down will headline at Golden Gate Park on August 17, 2024

Tankian being an incredibly talented poet and performer, has also recently hinted at a new solo ep, named Foundations and single “A.F Day” to be released on May 17th. Through System of a Down and his own work, Tankian has continued to stun with his artistic expression and activism. Though his opinions on touring vary, Tankian and System of a Down will continue to make their mark through their music and sporadic, yet showstopping, appearances.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat