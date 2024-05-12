Sean Diddy Combs Files For Dismissal Of Lawsuit Alleging Rape Of 17-Year-Old Girl

Home News Morgan Schmitz May 12th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

One of the most controversial topics in the news lately are the allegations surrounding music industry giant Sean Combs. ‘Puffy’ ‘P. Diddy’ A man of many names. As of Friday May 10th, Combs asked a federal judge to dismiss one of several lawsuits against him based on false claims and improper timing. The lawsuit claimed Diddy allegedly raped a 17-year-old-girl in 2003 at a recording studio in New York.

Diddy’s team has this to say:

“Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has caused incalculable damage to their reputations and business standing before any evidence has been presented, Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, but miraculously remembers other salacious details, despite her alleged incapacitated condition.”

Michael J. Willemin a representative of the plaintiff replied:

“At this point, no one should take anything ‘diddy’ or his lawyers say seriously. Today’s motion is just a desperate attempt by Combs to avoid accountability for Ms. Doe’s allegations of gang rape and sexual assault. It won’t work.”

The plaintiff was said to be in 11th grade during the time of the incident. Included with the documents of the lawsuit were photographs allegedly taken on the night of the incident showed of the victim sitting on Combs’ lap. The victim was said to have been flown to New York by Harve Pierre, taken to a recording studio where they consumed illicit substances and ended the night with Combs and an unknown man raping the victim.

This lawsuit was filed in December and amended in March, making this an early stage in the case. The arguments are not yet to the facts of the case itself but in litigation. NBC has the story here.