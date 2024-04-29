Sean Diddy Combs Files Motion For Dismissal Of Human Trafficking & Revenge Porn Allegations

Home News Rashmika Vinakota April 29th, 2024 - 8:23 AM

Sean Combs files a motion for dismissal against the human trafficking and revenge porn allegations.

Combs’ lawyers filed the motion to dismiss some claims that were not under law when the alleged incident occurred. The motion was filed in a New York court and claimed that Combs cannot be sued because certain laws weren’t in existence when Joi Dickerson-Deal made the allegations against him in 1991.

According to an article by Billboard, Combs’ lawyers are arguing for the allegations to be dismissed with prejudice from Dickerson-Deal’s claims. In a filing last year, she claimed that Combs “intentionally drugged” her, brought her home and sexually assaulted her after a date in Harlem when she was a 19-year-old college student.

Combs’ lawyers argued that Dickerson-Deal’s claim came after three decades after his alleged misconduct and the New York State Revenge Porn Law was not codified until 2019. They also said that the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law came into effect in 2007.

Combs has been the defendant in several lawsuits with assault allegations.

Last month, Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by federal authorities in a sex trafficking investigation, according to Billboard.

In another suit that was filed in November, his former girlfriend, Cassie sued him alleging years of sexual abuse and rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them. Combs settled the day after this suit was filed.

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them.

Another of Combs’ accusers was a woman who said he raped her two decades ago when she was 17.

Combs and his attorneys have denied all of the allegations in the lawsuits.