The Early November Shares Fresh New Single & Video “Tired Of Lying”

Home News Bella Rothman May 10th, 2024 - 10:20 PM

The alternative rock duo The Early November has released a video to their newest single “Tired of Lying”. With a full album, Self-Titled, dropping June 14th, “Tired of Lying” is the third sneak peek fans are getting from the record.

“Tired Of Lying” is angst rock anthem exploring dark and depressing feelings of worthlessness and life realties. The band explores intense inner thoughts through powerful lead guitar and drums.

The band sings “I’m such a mess/ I’ve given everything/ And I’m still worthless/ I’m still worthless/”

The video is shot from an above angel showcasing only the head down. It shows a man in all white switching between playing the drums, guitar, and a mic through a shaky and distorted lens.

The band has been performing and recording for two decades building up a prominent fan base in the alternative community. With their seventh studio album coming out, the band has reflected on its past and the struggles it took to get to this point of truth and success.

Jeff Kummer said ““There have been so many highs and lows throughout the career of this band, but it got very dark. And a lot of this record is coming out of that, but we’re still here with a collection of brand new songs and it feels right.”