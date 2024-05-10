Kings Of Leon Share Vivid New Single & Video “Nowhere To Run”

Home News Bella Rothman May 10th, 2024 - 5:52 PM

The American rock band Kings of Leon has shared a retro style music video for their new single “Nowhere To Run”. Most famous for billboard charting song “Sex On Fire”, the band has released their full length ninth studio album titled Can We Please Have Fun.

The “Nowhere To Run” video mirrors the new energy the band has tried to capture in their track. Taking complete artistic and creative control, Kings Of Leon directed the video themselves with help with Casey McGrath, a longtime creative director who has previously collaborated with the band.

The videos feature the four-members simply having fun. While playing the new song they are jumping up and down emitting the carefree energy of the record. Artistic choices by the band hit the mark- capturing an old school and free feel with band member silhouettes against colorful backgrounds. The band spent two days filming in Nashville, their origin city, capturing their vibrant energy and high vibes.

“Nowhere To Run” is the third track off Can We Please Have Fun and explores facing up to actions and evaluating crucial choices. With a strong lead guitar and classic rock drums, the song brings Kings of Leon fans a rock anthem with fun sound and thoughtful lyrics.

The band will be heading on tour for the new album starting in Leeds, UK on June 20th and closing out October 7th in Boston, MA. The new single and album is favorited by the band as they feel it was one of the most enjoyable of their discography to create.

Caleb Followill, lead vocalist, said “It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of, t’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” regarding the new album.