Kings Of Leon Announce New Album Can We Please Have Fun For May 2024 Release & Summer 2024 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “Mustang”

Kings Of Leon are kicking off 2024 with a string of major announcements. Alongside news of a new label partnership with Capitol Records, the band has announced their upcoming 9 full length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, will be out on May 10. The hard-charging lead single, “Mustang” is accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the album.

On the new album, the band harkens back to their gritty origins while simultaneously finding new gears. It’s the sound of a band unified in vision and purpose, freed from any expectations.

As a whole, “Mustang” is a fabulous tune due to how the instrumentation smacks the atmosphere will sizzles the air with killer pop rock while the vocal performance serenades the ears with powerful melody and harmony.

Can We Please Have Fun Tracklist