Man Arrested For Attempted Break-In At Drake’s Home Following Shooting Incident

According to nme.com, a man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to break into Drake’s mansion following a shooting that took place outside the residence. According to numerous reports, an intruder was arrested and detained in Toronto on May 8 for allegedly attempting to gain access to Drake’s home in the area. News of the attempted break-in happened just hours after police and paramedics were called to the site after a man was hospitalized and left with “serious injuries” after being shot outside the residence.

Police in the area shared a statement in light of the recent turn of events: “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” the spokesperson said. “Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property [and] the person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.” At this time, there have not been any further details on the suspect.