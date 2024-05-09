Former Grammy CEO Neil Portnow’s Accuser Files Dismissal Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Home News Cait Stoddard May 9th, 2024 - 1:15 PM

According to pitchfork.com, a musician who allegedly sued former Recording Academy CEO Neil Portnow for alleged sexual assault has asked the court to dismiss the case. The lady allegedly cited the resignation of her attorney and concerns that a court would allegedly grant a motion by the prosecution to reveal her identity. The woman, who had allegedly accused Portnow of allegedly drugging and raping her in a New York hotel room in 2018, filed her federal lawsuit this past November.

The lady had allegedly named the Recording Academy as a defendant, by saying the organization “knew or should have known of Defendant Portnow’s sexually assaultive behavior towards women” and had allegedly “aided and abetted Portnow’s conduct to protect their reputations.” Both Portnow and the academy denied the alleged claims against them.

In her request to dismiss the lawsuit voluntarily without prejudice, the woman allegedly said her lawyer had advised her that the prosecution would allegedly file a motion to reveal her identity and that allegedly it would likely prevail, causing her alleged “potential grave harm.” She went on to express alleged confusion that, at the same time, the lawyer had told her he would allegedly resign from representing her.

The circumstances surrounding this case has created a genuine concern for my safety, and emotional well-being,” she wrote in the letter to the judge. “Dismissing the case would alleviate this fear and allow me to move forward without unnecessary risks.”