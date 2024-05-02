Winnetka Bowling League Shares Melodic New Single “America In Your 20’s”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 2nd, 2024 - 4:16 PM

Today, Los Angeles’s Winnetka Bowling League share “America In Your 20’s,” which is another taste of their forthcoming debut album. Sha La La will be out on May 31 through Local Weather/ MDDN Records. As a whole, “America In Your 20’s” is a fantastic ditty because of how the instrumentation shakes the background with harmonic pop sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet melody.

While talking about the song, Matthew Koma says: “America in your 20’s is my own bullshit about loving and hating where I come from. You ask a lot of questions in your 20’s and I think that’s when you start to realize the answers are all gray and nuanced.”

For Winnetka Bowling League, there is power in the realization on Sha La La. As the years pass faster and the older you get, there is a galvanizing joy in remembering and reclaiming both the good and the grit of youth.