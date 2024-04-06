Winnetka Bowling League Announce New Album Sha La La For May 2024 Release, Share New Single “Handsome”

Home News Skyy Rincon April 6th, 2024 - 8:22 PM

Winnetka Bowling League has announced their highly anticipated debut studio album Sha La La which is scheduled to arrive on May 31. They have shared a taste from the record with a new single and accompanying music video “Handsome.”

Frontman Matthew Koma commented on the inspiration behind the album, offering, “Our friend Taylor from Dawes told us to make an album, so we did. We’ve only made EP’s up until now…I think the limited commitment of putting 4 or 5 songs out at a time let us experiment a bit and try on slightly different outfits before we showed up to the company Christmas party. I’ve typically hated everything we’ve made a few months after making it and I selfishly wanted this album to have a slightly longer shelf life, so we really, unapologetically, embraced who we are.”

The band is set to hit the road this summer in support of the new album, serving as special guests for Waterparks and Loveless. They’re scheduled to kick off the trek with a show at Madame Lou’s in Seattle, Washington on June 25. They will also be stopping off in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Columbus, Nashville, Atlanta, Carrboro and Cambridge. The tour will come to an end with a show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on July 23.

Sha La La Tracklist

1. Sha La La

2. Noone’s Ever Kissed You

3. We’re Broken Up (But Even More Together Now)

4. Astrology & Context

5. America in Your 20’s

6. Handsome

7. We’re Not Having Any Fun

8. Breakfast For Dinner

9. Jesus Saves

10. Happy Adjacent

Winnetka Bowling League Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

6/25 – Madame Lou’s – Seattle, WA

6/26 – Mississippi Studios – Portland, OR

6/28 – Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA

6/29 – Troubadour – Los Angeles, CA

6/30 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

7/02 – Meow Wolf – Denver, CO

7/11 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

7/12 – Lincoln Hall – Chicago, IL

7/13 – A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

7/15 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

7/16 – Purgatory at The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

7/17 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

7/19 – Songbyrd Music House – Washington, DC

7/21 – Sonia – Cambridge, MA

7/23 – Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY

* = support for Waterparks