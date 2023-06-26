Turnpike Troubadours Release “Chipping Mill” From Upcoming Comeback Album ‘A Cat In The Rain’

Home News Simon Li June 26th, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Turnpike Troubadours - Goodbye Normal Street

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the American country music band Turnpike Troubadours has just released their second song “Chipping Mill” from their long-awaited comeback album A Cat In The Rain. Below is the official lyric video for the song “Chipping Mill.”



The song features classic elements of countryside music like guitars and bagpipe sounds, and utilizes harmonious chorus to back up that beautiful and nostalgic vocal. The song’s atmosphere and lyrics paints a beautiful nostalgic picture of waiting for someone in the vast countryside, passing away time missing that important person.

Commenting on “Chilling Mill,” the band’s songwriter / bassist RC Edwards says that the song is “about how on an atomic level we are all part of a constant in regards to the mass and energy of our existence.” He furthered his point that “in a metaphysical sense we can create and leave behind more energy and love then we started with or in some cases less,” and playfully added “… hopefully the former of course. Oh yeah and deer hunting too…”