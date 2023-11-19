Serj Tankian Of System of a Down On Opening For Slayer In the Late 1990s

Home News Jordan Rizo November 19th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

System of a Down’s Serj Tankian reflects back on the experience of opening for another popular metal band, Slayer in the 1990’s. Although this event happened decades ago, blabbermouth includes Tankian’s reflection which still seems to be very vivid and active in his mind.

According to the source, the lead vocalists of System of a Down admits that opening up for Slayer was nothing far from frightening. In his description, Tankian connects a significant portion of that fear to the infamous fans and audience of Slayer. As he mentions, the audience of Slayer can be very intense and brutal, which was a very intimidating feeling for Tankian as well as the band who was still adjusting to the process of working with an audience and engaging them in the right way.

Some of the things that Tankian vividly recalls is how the audience would hate them and wonder to themselves who these people onstage were. Aside from the audience itself, Tankian also mentions how his appearance compared to that of his other band members also induced his fear because he felt like he looked like an easy target for the audience to clown.

Although Tankian admits there was a great amount of fear in that experience, he also shows gratitude and appreciation for those memories. In his words, blabbermouth adds how Tankian felt that that experience “molded the band” and “made them”. In that sense, the lead vocalist is revealing that although many aspects in life can be extremely intimidating, it is important to not let fear control you as that can stop future doors from opening, and it can hinder growth.