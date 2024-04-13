Justice Live Debut Multiple Tracks From New Album Hyperdrama During Coachella Set

Home News Jordan Rizo April 13th, 2024 - 12:27 PM

French electronic duo Justice took advantage of Coachella in the new year by performing songs from their new album. According to NME news, the artists showcased a variety of new songs from his anticipated album, Hyperdrama on April 12.

Justice are currently live at Coachella at the time of writing this (06:40am). Here’s their opener for a taste of what’s to come at Glasto 🔥 Link: https://t.co/XzCxu4MazX#Glastonbury #Glasto #Coachella pic.twitter.com/PSw0B6wIir — Gl⛺️stobation 💦 (@glastobation) April 13, 2024

As the source mentions, the duo incorporated performances of both new songs, and old throwbacks that had the crowd glued to them. Within their performances, they were able to capture the audience’s attention and enlighten their enthusiasm, which one can note from the posts tagging them and their performances. As NME details, the French duo performed songs such as, ‘We Are Your Friends’ and ‘D.A.N.C.E.E’, the latter of which saw the duo blend Jay-Z‘s ‘On To The Next One’ into the track.” Evidently, the Duo made the best out of the festival and brought the audience a mix of new songs as well as nostalgic throwbacks.

Impressively, the duo performed a total of six new songs at Coachella, which is an interesting choice considering the crowd would be unfamiliar with the new tracks. Nevertheless, as noted by the videos and posts from fans, the duo made a solid decision because the audience seemed to not only enjoy the performance, but crave more. For instance, one of the posts seen above showcases fans responding to the artist’s energy and showing signs that they enjoy the new songs. In the video, fans and the audience are seen moving to the rhythm of the song and showing engagement by throwing their hands up and loudly cheering.